Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of 750-gallon black top sealing trailer

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a suspect or suspects accused of stealing a black top sealer trailer.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the victim reported their 2017 Neal black top sealer trailer was stolen sometime between June 18 and June 21, 2021 on Berry Rd, in the Town of Portland.

The trailer is described as all black with a red hose real and a 750-gallon capacity, with a New York license plate — BN22489.

The trailer was originally purchased for $27,000 and is believed to be valued at around $20,000 at this time.

There are no suspects at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office at 716-753-4232.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list