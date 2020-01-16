Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office probing fatal Wednesday night accident

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal accident late Wednesday evening.

The incident happened shortly before 10:00pm as Deputies responded to an accident on Charlotte Center Road in the town of Charlotte.

According to a news release from the Sheriff’s office, a tractor hauling a spreader operated by 49-year old Jason Johnson of Sinclairville was traveling south down Charlotte Center Road and a pickup operated by 64-year old Jack Abbey of Sinclairville was also traveling south.

According to police, the truck hit the rear of the spreader causing both vehicles to leave the roadway. Abbey was pronounced dead at the scene and the incident is currently under investigation.