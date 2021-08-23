Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office seeks public’s help in larceny case

BROCTON, N.Y. — The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the larceny of a blue Ford 5000 tractor and a red five-foot brush hog.

The tractor and brush hog were stolen from a barn located at 159 Lake Avenue in Brocton, N.Y. sometime between May 27th and Aug. 17th.

The tractor was possibly seen last week on S. Swede Road in Portland, N.Y.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Criminal Sheriff’s Office at 716-753-2131 or to call WeTip:

800-78-CRIME (800-782-7463)

800-78-ARSON (800-472-7766)

WeTip offers rewards up to $1,000 when the anonymous tip leads to an arrest and conviction. Rewards are paid anonymously through postmasters to protect the identity of the caller.

The attached photo is not the actual tractor, but it is the same make, color and model.

