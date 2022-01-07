Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office warns of new telephone scam

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a telephone scam.

According to officials, the caller will identify themselves as a Medicare employee and are seeking to upgrade your Medicare card.

Sheriff’s Department officials say you are not to entertain any calls of this nature as this is a potential fraud or scam. They say if you should receive one of these calls, hang up and do not entertain the call.

They say that there is no reason to immediately call the authorities when you receive these calls as there is nothing that the police can do.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

The Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office advises that if you are a victim of such a call and suffered a theft, you’re asked to report them to your local police.