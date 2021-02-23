Chautauqua County Sherriff issues draft police reform plan, public invited to comment

One sent in critical condition to Grant after shooting Saturday night.

Sheriff James B. Quattrone of Chautauqua County announced that his office’s draft Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative Plan is available online for public to comment.

Sheriff Quattrone will also hold live streaming sessions over the next month. Comments should be directed to the Sheriff’s Office by March 10.

“Many of the elements in the plan were already underway, or existing policies, of the Sheriff’s Office, but the process has given us an opportunity for introspection and review and helped connect to concerned community members who bring important voices to the table,” said Sheriff Quattrone. “Over the past several months, we distributed written surveys and reached out to many diverse stakeholders to develop the draft plan, including law enforcement and human services agencies, and held two county-wide community meetings and numerous one-on-one discussions with community leaders.”

Due to COVID-19, the draft plan will be available online or on CD’s at local libraries.

There will be five different opportunities to join Facebook Live sessions:

March 2 @ 1:00 p.m.

March 4 @6:30 p.m.

March 9 @ 9:00 a.m.

March 12 @ 6:30 p.m.

March 13 @1:30 p.m.

Written comments can be submitted by email to quattrone@sheriff.us, mailed or hand-delivered to the Office of the Sheriff at 15 East Chautauqua Street, Mayville, NY 14757.