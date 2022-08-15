Additional security measures have been put in place at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York since Friday’s attack on Salman Rushdie.

We spoke with some members who said they agree with the new security measures.

Those members we spoke with are ready to move forward from Friday’s attack and said they feel the security measures are a step in the right direction.

Just days after the attack on Salman Rushdie, the Chautauqua Institution Amphitheater is once again filled with people.

However, it returns with new security measures.

Now visitors must show proof of ID and no bags bigger than a wristlet are allowed in the theatre.

“Those are among them and measures that we’re implementing most immediately. We’ll continue to look at what we’re doing and take good advice as to what should happen moving forward,” said Emily Morris, Senior VP, Brand Officer at Chautauqua Institution.

Even with the additional security measures at the amphitheater, one longtime member applauded the institution for not putting extreme measures in place.

“Honestly I think we’re the same people inside these gates that were inside these gates last week, and last year, and in the last 148 years. The nature of people at Chautauqua hasn’t changed. This was one very seriously deranged individual,” said Nancy Ackley, Chautauqua Institution member.

“People are much more connected feeling, much more connected and wanting to be involved in the solution and hoping that we can change societally to be more gentle and encompassing,” said Shelly Zegart, Chautauqua Institution member.

The Institution members and staff said that they want to continue to stay true to their values and bring people together.

“The most important thing that we feel as an organization, and I think you see in our community spirit here, is that the most important thing for us to do is to continue to do what we do, to continue to bring people together and to think about critical issues,” said Emily Morris, Senior VP, Brand Officer, Chautauqua Institution.

Morris is unsure if more security measures will be put in place in the future.

The Institution’s summer season will go on as planned with the scheduled lectures and concerts.