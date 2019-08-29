Chautauqua Institution Organist dies in car accident

Ashtabula County Coroner’s Investigator Keith Stewart announced a man was killed instantly Tuesday when his vehicle collided with a Waste Management Truck.

Jared Jacobsen, 70, was driving Eastbound on Route 84 when the collision occurred with the truck going Westbound around 2:28 p.m. It occurred on a twisty, hilly section of the road.

Both vehicles were heavily damaged in the accident.

Chautauqua Institution President Michael E. Hill released the following statement regarding the untimely death of Jared Jacobsen, organist and coordinator of worship and sacred music at Chautauqua since 1996:

“We learned yesterday of the tragic passing of our beloved Jared Jacobsen, Chautauqua’s organist and coordinator of worship and sacred music for nearly 25 years, and someone who proudly proclaimed himself a lifelong Chautauquan. Jared was involved in a car accident in Geneva, Ohio.”

“While we await formal word of Jared’s wishes, we know our community is grieving this unspeakable loss. Many have described Jared and the music he masterfully created with the iconic Massey Memorial Organ at the Chautauqua Amphitheater as the ‘heart and soul’ of Chautauqua. This sentiment speaks not only to Jared’s talent, but of his ever-presence during our summer assembly season, his untiring love for music, and his generous willingness to share his passions with Chautauquans across generations. His music ushered in each day, heralded the noontime and afternoon hours, and closed each Sunday evening of the summer assembly, keeping the time of a timeless community.”

A memorial service will be held for Jared Jacobsen on Friday, August 30 at 11 a.m. in the Chautauqua Amphitheater.