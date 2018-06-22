Chautauqua Institution's 2018 season begins with Allison Krause Video

Chautauqua Institution's 2018 season begins this weekend. The shores of Chautauqua Lake come alive each summer for nine weeks.

Throughout the summer season, the historic Athenaeum Hotel plays host to guests from all over the world. The institution offers them a variety of recreational and entertainment programs that are all a part of the unique Chautauqua experience.

The Athanaeum Hotel was established in 1881, and those staying enjoy any number of 35 events that are offered each day.

Deborah Sunyamoore, Vice President of Performing and Visual Arts, tells us, "we're trying to focus on diversity and our president, Michael Hill, likes to call it 'gates into gateways' that, while we do have gates because in the summer we need to charge for a lot of our services, we have nine other months of the year where we're trying to open those gates into gateways so that we can be relevant to our local community."

For 140 summers, people have come to Chautauqua's 750-acre community to experience arts, education, concerts, and lectures.

The grandfather clock in the lobby came from the home of Lewis Miller, who was also the co-founder of the Chautauqua Institution.

Before the summer season, the hotel hosts conferences, weddings, and special events. Director of Marketing, Vanessa Weinert, says, "there are challenges with any place that's seasonal as far as getting staff on hand and trained appropriately for opening day. That's one of the reasons why we've extended our season, especially around dining, is to make sure our staff is trained appropriately to provide the level of service here at the Athenaeum hotel. "

The hotel's rooms have great views.

President Bill and Hillary Clinton stayed here in the 90's.

There are 160 historic rooms that are maintained with the help of full-time staff.

The popular concert series kicks off in the amphitheater tomorrow night with a performance by Allison Krause.

For more information and for their schedule of events, click here.