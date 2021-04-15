Chautauqua Mall celebrates 50th anniversary

In Jamestown, New York, 11 o’clock marked a golden birthday for the Chautauqua Mall.

Officials from around Chautauqua County were on hand for a ribbon cutting at the main entrance at precisely 11:00 a.m.

That time is significant because 50 years ago to the minute, the Chautauqua County Mall opened for the first time.

General Manager Julie Bihler said she has a lot of ideas on how to improve the mall for the next 50 years.

“Malls aren’t all just about clothing stores. We will fill this building with a variety of different uses. I’m talking to all different types of businesses that might be interested in the center. And that’s how it’s going to look going forward. It’s going to be a multi-use town center.” Bihler said.

Bihler adding that this day would not have happened without the support of Jamestown and the surrounding communities through the years.