The Chautauqua Mall is partnering with Beckstrom Motorsports to host a Race Car Show from Thursday until Saturday, June 13th.

They are set to take place at 10:00am- 9:00 p.m.

There will be over 60 cars on display at the Chautauqua Mall; they will be on display in the former Sears space. Guests there will be able to meet and greet with drivers and get some autographs!

For more information regarding this event, you can check out the Chautauqua Mall’s website by clicking here.