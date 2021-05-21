Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra announces 2021 season

Vocalist Capathia Jenkins performs with the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra in the Chautauqua Amphitheater during a previous summer. Photo courtesy of Chautauqua Institution.

The Chautauqua Institution announced Friday plans for the 2021 season for the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra.

The orchestra is under the baton of Music Director and Principal Conductor Rossen Milanov.

The orchestra will offer 14 performances between July 10th and August 14th, with concerts in weeks three through eight of the Chautauqua Summer Assembly.

The new season will incorporate a number of changes and procedures to ensure the safety and health of musicians and patrons. The performances will often feature a small ensemble, the musicians will be socially distanced and the non-wind and brass players will be masked.

“We’re beyond excited to welcome the sights and sounds of symphonic music back to the Chautauqua Amphitheater and for an in-person audience this summer,” said Deborah Sunya Moore, interim senior vice president and chief program officer. “The pandemic limitations we’re working within have provided opportunities to experiment and innovate, and the CSO is no exception. When life gave the CSO lemons, Maestro Milanov started mixing lyrical limoncello — we’re excited to give our audience sips of compositions that are rarely heard, further diversifying our repertoire.”

The Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra 2021 Repertoire- (Note- Subject to Change)