Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra announces 2021 season

The Chautauqua Institution announced Friday plans for the 2021 season for the Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra.
The orchestra is under the baton of Music Director and Principal Conductor Rossen Milanov.
The orchestra will offer 14 performances between July 10th and August 14th, with concerts in weeks three through eight of the Chautauqua Summer Assembly.
The new season will incorporate a number of changes and procedures to ensure the safety and health of musicians and patrons. The performances will often feature a small ensemble, the musicians will be socially distanced and the non-wind and brass players will be masked.
“We’re beyond excited to welcome the sights and sounds of symphonic music back to the Chautauqua Amphitheater and for an in-person audience this summer,” said Deborah Sunya Moore, interim senior vice president and chief program officer. “The pandemic limitations we’re working within have provided opportunities to experiment and innovate, and the CSO is no exception. When life gave the CSO lemons, Maestro Milanov started mixing lyrical limoncello — we’re excited to give our audience sips of compositions that are rarely heard, further diversifying our repertoire.”
The Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra 2021 Repertoire- (Note- Subject to Change)
- Saturday, July 10, 2021- 8:15 p.m.
- Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra: “Opening Night 2021”
- Rossen Milanov, Conductor
- J.S. Smith/ Damrosch: The Star Spangled Banner
- R. Strauss: Fanfare for the Vienna Philharmonic
- Gabriela Lena Frank: Elegia Andina
- Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 4 in B-flat major, op. 60
- Thursday, July 15, 2021- 8:15 p.m.
- Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra with the Music School Festival Orchestra
- Rossen Milanov, Conductor
- Dmitri Shostakovich: Festive Overture, op. 96
- Chevalier de St. George: Symphony No. 2
- Franz Joseph Haydn: Symphony, No. 31
- Saturday, July 17, 2021- 7:30 p.m.
- Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra
- Stuart Chafetz, Conductor
- Tuesday, July 20, 2021- 8:15 p.m.
- Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra: “Wind Serenades”
- Rossen Milanov, Conductor
- Richard Strauss: Serenade in E-flat major, op. 7
- Antonin Dvorak: Wind Serenade in D minor, B, 77, op. 44
- Thursday, July 22, 2021- 8:15 p.m.
- Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra: “Serenaded by Strings”
- Timothy Muffitt, Conductor
- George Walker: Lyric for Strings
- Britten: Simple Symphony, op. 4
- Antonin Dvorak: Serenade for Strings, B. 52, op. 22
- Saturday, July 24, 2021- 7:30 p.m.
- Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra
- Stuart Chafetz, Conductor
- Wednesday, July 28, 2021- 8:15 p.m.
- Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra: “Preview Performance- Wynton Marsalis’s Concerto for Tuba and Orchestra
- Cristian Macelaru, Conductor
- Carol Jantsch, tuba
- Saturday, July 31, 2021 – 8:15 p.m.
- Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra: “It’s a New World”
- Rossen Milanov, Conductor
- Joshua Stafford, organ
- Guilmant: Organ Symphony No. 2, op. 91
- Antonin Dvorak: Symphony No. 9 in E minor, op. 95, “From the New World”
- Sunday, August 1, 2021- 2:30 p.m.
- Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra: “Beethoven Symphony No. 1 & Strum”
- Rossen Milanov, Conductor
- Jessie Montgomery: Strum for Strings
- Ludwig van Beethoven: Symphony No. 1 in C major, op. 21
- Thursday, August 5, 2021- 8:15 p.m.
- Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra: “Firebird Suite”
- Rossen Milanov, Conductor
- Frances Pollock: God is Dead, Schoenberg is Dead, but Love will come
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart: Symphony No. 38 in D major, K. 504, “Prague”
- Igor Stravinsky: The Firebird Suite (1919)
- Saturday, August 7, 2021 – 8:15 p.m.
- Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra: “Opera Pops”
- Stuart Chafetz, Conductor
- Tuesday, August 10, 2021 – 8:15 p.m.
- Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra: “A Serenade and Suite for Winds”
- Rossen Milanov, Conductor
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozard: Wind Serenade in C minor, K. 388 (K. 384a)
- R. Strauss: Suite op. 4
- Thursday, August 12, 2021 – 8:15 p.m.
- Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra: “A Cry from the Grave”
- Carlos Simon: Elegy: A cry from the grave
- Bizet/ Schedrin: Carmen Suite for Strings and Percussion
- Saturday, August 14, 2021 – 8:15 p.m.
- Chautauqua Symphony Orchestra: “Ella’s Great American Songbook with Capathia Jenkins”
- Stuard Chafetz, Conductor
- Capathia Jenkins, voice
