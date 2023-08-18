A Chautauqua County woman has plead guilty to her role in a sex trafficking conspiracy.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s office Jasmin Osteen, 26, of Jamestown admitted her role in a conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor.

Investigators say Osteen took two 17-year-olds to a hotel in Buffalo, where they were supplied with alcohol and drugs.

She would then contact various clients, who each engaged in commercial sex acts with the victims.

Osteen is set to be sentenced in December, she faces a maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.