One local organization is doing its part to help children and families in war-torn Ukraine.

On Thursday, May 5, The Barber National Institute donated a $1,250 check to Logistics Plus.

Over the past two weeks, they held a fundraiser to collect pennies, dimes and quarters. Collection jars were decorated by students and were placed throughout the main campus.

School families and employees also sent in money donations.

“About two weeks ago, some of our staff came to me and said ‘Could we consider doing a Penny Drive? Our children want to support the children of Ukraine. All children should have the right to be safe and to be in a warm, loving environment,”‘ said Dr. Maureen Barber-Carey, Barber National Institute.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

They selected Logistics Plus because 100% of the funds will go directly to the people of Ukraine.