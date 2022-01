With the bad weather approaching, many flights that will be leaving Erie on January 15th have been canceled.

If you plan on traveling by flight, you may want to check with the airport to ensure that your flight is on schedule.

You can check the status of your flight on the Erie International Airport’s website.