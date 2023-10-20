Monday, Oct. 23, is the last day to register to vote in the 2023 general election.

The general election will be held on Nov. 7. The polls will open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. If you haven’t already registered to vote, there’s still time on Monday, the Erie County Elections Office will be open until 5 p.m.

Erie County’s director of elections, Tonia Fernandez, said there are other important reasons to check your registration status before the deadline.

“It’s important that you update your address. If you’ve moved between the primary and now, you’re going to have a new polling location. You can check your status at vote.pa.gov,” Fernandez said.

Early in-person voting began on Oct. 2. The November election includes positions within the state courts along with county, municipal and school board positions.