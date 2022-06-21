It’s the official first day of summer and families are taking advantage of the weather by visiting places such as Waldameer.

The question is however, is there enough staff to keep up for the season?

We have all seen the problems that the staffing shortage has caused, but when we checked in with business owners they told us that this season is a step towards normalcy.

Business owners are reportedly seeing more applications come in.

It’s a sizzling hot start to summer and seasonal businesses are more prepared to take on the crowds of people this year than in 2021.

“Last year we were terrible. We were probably 200 short of what we needed for employees and some rides we couldn’t open,” said Paul Nelson, Owner of Waldameer Park and Water World.

To avoid staffing issues this year, the park increased the pay for employees which was an added bonus for those employees who are returning.

As a result, the park hired several hundred people more this season.

“It’s a lot better only because we increased the pay very highly for our employees. If you are a lifeguard you earn $15 an hour and the advantage kid works maybe 700 hours a summer. We give them now a bonus. It used to be a dime, now it’s a dollar,” said Paul Nelson, Owner of Waldameer Park & Water World.

Because some employees haven’t started yet, one popular attraction in the water park is temporarily closed.

“We do have our lazy river open because it takes a whole lot of staff, but it will be open next week because we will have 10 people going through lifeguarding,” said Nelson.

One of the main reasons owners are getting more applications through the door is from advertising.

“There is definitely a difference. I have had a lot of girls come back, but it took a while for the applications to come in, but they are starting to come in now,” said Colleen Loeslein, Owner of Creamland.

Other places have an increase of activity because of kids getting out of school.

“We have had a lot of applications as well which is nice and staffing has picked up and it is going well so far,” said Brian Huya, Manager of Whippy Dip on West 12th Street.

While all of their efforts are paying off from the staffing perspective, there are new problems.

Owners are concerned that they won’t see the numbers they did before because of the cost of gas and the prices of food.