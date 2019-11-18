Cheddar’s gives ultimate warm welcome to new families

Every guest dining with Cheddar’s receives a warm welcome with a Honey Butter Croissant. Now, the chain is extending that warm welcome to thousands of new families.

Cheddar’s locations nationwide will provide new families with welcome bundles in recognition of the menu item. The bundles are being given to new families right as they leave the hospital to relieve first night stress.

This includes dinners of a dozen croissants, various ready-made meals, dessert, and croissant inspired baby essentials.

Cheddar’s will provide these to families throughout the week of November 18th in honor of the popular pastry.