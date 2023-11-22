A new brewery opens in Waterford at Port Farms.

Poverty Knob Farmhouse Ales is the region’s newest brewery located on Stone Quarry Road. Port Farms is known for there festivals during all seasons of the year and now they’re expanding their business.

Poverty Knob is a brewery and restaurant that the Port family has wanted to create for several years now.

The head brewer invites the community to check out his craft beer.

“We want people to come out and spend some time if you look around there’s people having conversations people are smiling and that’s the goal. That’s all I’m looking for today is that people have a good, relaxed time,” said Sean Lally, head brewer, Poverty Knob Farm House Ales.

The brewery is open Wednesday through Sunday, however they are closed for Thanksgiving.