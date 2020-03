CheerVIBE announced that on March 14th they won the UCA International All Star Championship at ESPN in Disney World.

Cheervibe Youth L2 – The Incredibles won 1 st place . (ages 6 – 11)

. (ages 6 – 11) Cheervibe Junior L1 – Enchanted won 2 nd place . (ages 6 – 13)

. (ages 6 – 13) Cheervibe Senior L3 – Ice Queens won 4th place. (ages 11 – 18)

Part of attending the event included park passes. Disney World closed Sunday March 15th and the park hosted the cheerleaders for a celebration event at Magic Kingdom from 10 p.m. – 2 a.m.