Cheese tea now available in Erie

Andora’s Bubble Tea Shop has announced cheese tea has hit Erie.

Green Rose Fruit Tea can now get an optional cream cheese foam topper. Cheese Tea is also available on other drinks, including Matcha Latte, Lavender, Jasmine Green, Hot Chocolate, and customer favorite Vietnamese cold brew coffee.

“We’ve always been about bringing unique flavors to Erie,” said owner, Rora Steinmetz. “Cheese tea has been growing in global popularity since we first opened last spring, and we finally came up with our own recipe over the holidays. Ours will be the first and only cheese tea available in Erie! I’m excited to see what the customer response will be. Some of our regulars have already tried it, and everyone has loved it so far.”

According to Andora’s Bubble Tea Shop, cream cheese based whipped topping is very rich and tangy, much like cheesecake, and pairs well with sweeter flavors. You can enjoy the foam and beverage separately, or mix them together to create a savory, creamy drink unlike anything else on the Bubble’s extensive menu. And if you like salty tastes, try it with a sprinkle of Pink Himalayan Sea Salt on top!

Andora’s Bubble Tea Shop opened in May of 2019 next to the former Sherlock’s on State Street in downtown Erie, Pa.

Andora’s Bubble Tea Shop is open daily noon until seven.