The host of Good Morning Erie’s What’s Cooking segment is expanding her meals-ready-to-eat food lines.

Chef Lisa Heidelberg announced an agreement to offer ready to go, whole food meals through the Erie Co-op.

She is hoping to find a niche with families who want to eat healthy meals, but may not have the time for hours of cooking.

“It’s just so exciting to be able to bring these. They are from scratch made with whole food meals that can be picked up from the Erie Co-op. It’s just opening up this product to more of our community,” said Chef Lisa Heidelberg, Dinner Is Served By Lisa.

Previously, Chef Lisa ran a café in the basement of the Erie County Courthouse until the county ended her lease.