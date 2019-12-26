Chelsey Withers LIVE at Millcreek Mall as many celebrate Return Day

While Christmas Day gas come to an end, for some, the shopping is just starting back up again.

JET 24 Action News’ Chelsey Withers joined us from the Millcreek Mall with a look at what’s bringing the people in.

The day is typically referred to as Return Day, but the sales are popping up through numerous stores. We spoke to several shoppers and some commented on how they are doing their Christmas shopping today for not only leftover parties this year, but already preparing for next year. If you’re someone getting ready to head out, one store manager is lending out advice before you get in line.

“So when you come in, have a good idea about what you’re looking for and what you want to do,” said Nick, a store manager at Forever 21 . “Do you want a different size in that item? There’s a good chance we might not have it because it’s after Christmas and things have sold out. So, if we don’t have the size, what do you want to do then? Do you want to just bring it back or do you want find something different, something new.”

The Millcreek Mall is scheduled to close tonight at 9:00pm.