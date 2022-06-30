(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Multiple roads are closed in Warren County after a truck reportedly leaked sulfuric acid onto the roadway.

According to the Warren Times Observer, multiple roads stretching from the United Refinery through the city of Warren, and continuing north along Route 62 to the New York state line, have been closed due to numerous leaks by that truck.

Those spills happened around 2:15 p.m. Thursday.

Emergency responders are advising people not to touch or drive through any chemicals on the roadway.