A new street closure is underway as demolition continues at the former Erie Malleable Iron building.

Crews have been working to demolish the EMI building since January 17.

Beginning Friday, June 9, Cherry Street is fully closed until 6 a.m. on Monday, June 12. Much of the demolition already is complete.

When the full closure ends on Monday, Cherry Street will be restricted to a double lane of traffic.

The demolition is part of a larger project to ready the property for a new vision, Ironworks Square. The project is through the Erie County Redevelopment Authority.