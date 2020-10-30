Chestnut Hill Elementary School moving to virtual learning next week

A Millcreek Township elementary school will be moving to virtual learning next week.

According to a school district spokesperson, families of students were notified at 4:00 p.m. that all students at the school will move to virtual learning.

This comes after one staff member tested positive for COVID-19, pushing them past the percentage threshold to stay open for in-person learning.

The spokesperson also stressing that contact tracing shows no spread within the schools.

Students will attend classes following the Google Classroom assignments provided by their teacher during this time.

Chestnut Hill will reopen on Monday, November 9th. Tuesday, November 10, 2020 will remain an in-person, on-campus day for the Blue group students.

You can learn more on this by visiting the district’s website.