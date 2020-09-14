Chestnut Hill neighborhood hosts socially distance neighborhood concert

Residents in one Erie neighborhood community got together for a special concert Sunday evening.

Folks in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood gathered around their driveways for a socially distant neighborhood concert.

Normally, a neighborhood picnic is held, but it had to be cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

Organizers of the event say this is a way to avoid being cooped up while dealing with the pandemic.

“People have been socially distancing, they have been staying home. This is just a nice way to get out and to see each other. I think they’re having a great time.” said Barbara McNamara.

McNamara says she is hopeful next year to have their neighborhood picnic.