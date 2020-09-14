Chestnut Hill neighborhood hosts socially distance neighborhood concert

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

Residents in one Erie neighborhood community got together for a special concert Sunday evening.

Folks in the Chestnut Hill neighborhood gathered around their driveways for a socially distant neighborhood concert.

Normally, a neighborhood picnic is held, but it had to be cancelled this year due to COVID-19.

Organizers of the event say this is a way to avoid being cooped up while dealing with the pandemic.

“People have been socially distancing, they have been staying home. This is just a nice way to get out and to see each other. I think they’re having a great time.” said Barbara McNamara.

McNamara says she is hopeful next year to have their neighborhood picnic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar