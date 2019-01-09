Chestnut Street Shooting Victim Identified
ERIE, PA - Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook releasing the name of that man shot and killed at his residence in the 400 block of Chestnut Street.
The man has been identified as 51 year old, Jeffrey Miller. Erie police are currently investigating.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
