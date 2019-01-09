Local News

Chestnut Street Shooting Victim Identified

By:

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 02:24 PM EST

Updated: Jan 09, 2019 02:40 PM EST

ERIE, PA - Erie County Coroner Lyell Cook releasing the name of that man shot and killed at his residence in the 400 block of Chestnut Street.

The man has been identified as 51 year old, Jeffrey Miller.  Erie police are currently investigating.

