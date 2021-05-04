Chick-fil-A coming to Gannon campus

Gannon will soon have a Chick-fil-A on its campus.

Gannon University announced today it is bringing a Chick-fil-A to its Erie campus this fall.

The fast food restaurant will be built in the university’s Waldron Campus Center, and will be Gannon’s first national chain restaurant on campus.

Metz Culinary Management, the university’s food vendor, will work closely with Chick-fil-A to maintain the day-to-day operations.

“Chick-fil-A is a great fit for our students and our campus, and we are excited to welcome them to Gannon,” said Walter Iwanenko, Ph.D., provost and vice president of Student Experience. “Offering quick, fresh and healthy food options is important for our students, and Chick-fil-A serves that up with a hearty side of hospitality that aligns with Gannon’s dedication to delivering an exceptional, high-quality experience for students and employees.”

This will be the third Chick-fil-A in Erie, with the other two locations on 12th Street and Peach Street.

The third location on Gannon’s campus will be open to the university and Erie communities.