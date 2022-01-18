Chick-fil-A opens new location at Gannon University

A fast food chain has opened up a location on one local university’s campus.

The Chick-fil-A at Gannon University opened on January 18th as students returned to campus.

The grand opening took place on the first day of the semester.

The fast food chain was requested by students, and administrators were able to make their request a reality.

The Chick-fil-A is open to the public and open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The provost at Gannon University said that this gives students more variety in the dining choices.

“Students have been excited about this as an option and I think it makes the start of the semester special. Typically starting with a grand opening of something new on campus really adds a little something special,” said Dr. Walter Iwaneko, Vice President for Student Experience at Gannon University.

The Chick-fil-A on Gannon’s campus will be closed on Sundays.