Chief fire inspector offers grill safety tips for the holiday

Many people are getting ready to take out the grill as they celebrate the holiday, but there are certain things to keep in mind in order to keep you safe.

The chief fire inspector for the City of Erie explained that when cleaning a grill, you may want to check the connections and make sure that there are not any nests or build-up from last year.

Anyone who is grilling this holiday might also want to be sure that the grill is at least ten feet away from the house.

Another tip to be aware of is that although you might want to put up extra food on the grill in order to grill faster, you don’t want to overload it and have it flare up.

“We just need people to pay attention. Bad things happen when people leave a grill unattended. We have had multiple fires over the years where somebody just went inside to grab a beer or food or whatever and left the grill unattended. Next thing you know their siding has melted or the house is on fire,” said Darren Hart, Chief Fire Inspector for the City of Erie.

Hart also explained that it’s good to have water or a fire extinguisher handy when grilling.