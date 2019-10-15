Chief Pharmacist at Soldiers and Sailors Home in Erie sentenced in federal court for taking controlled substances for personal use

The Department of Justice has announced that a resident of Union City and Chief Pharmacist at the Soldiers and Sailors Home in Erie has been sentenced in federal court for taking controlled substances from the home for personal use.

United States District Judge Susan Paradise Baxter sentenced James Frederick Franks to two years probation, to pay a $1,000 fine, and ordered Franks to pay $15,308.75 in restitution for violating federal drug laws.

According to information presented to the court, while Franks was employed as a Chief Pharmacist at the Pennsylvania Soldiers and Sailors Home in Erie, he unlawfully obtained multiple dosage units of controlled substances for personal use.

United States Attorney Brady commended the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pennsylvania State Police for the investigation leading to the successful prosecution of Franks.