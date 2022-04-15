Erie Police continue to investigate after a child was shot Thursday night near Downing Ave. and Fairmount Pkwy.

Erie Police have confirmed a seven-year-old was shot around 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the 2100 block of Downing Ave.

Early Friday morning, the victim was transported to a hospital in Pittsburgh.

Erie City Police continue to talk with neighbors and assess the area where the shooting took place. Investigators are also looking over surveillance video from neighboring residences.

Deputy Chief Rick Lorah says the age of the victim is concerning and encourages parents to be more involved in their children’s lives.

“Your kids don’t have an expectation of privacy in their home, kids should not have firearms. I would say to go into your kids rooms and search those rooms and get anything illegal out of those rooms. You not only might be saving their life, but saving someone else’s life,” said Deputy Chief Rick Lorah, Erie Police Department.

We will continue to keep you updated with the latest on this investigation and much more on recent juvenile gun activity in the city.