A man is accidentally shot in the backside by a child this evening.

Erie Police were called to a home in the 1600 block of German Street around 6:30pm. They say the man was visiting his kids and lying in bed watching TV with a 3-year old.

The gun was holstered, but Erie Police say the child somehow got his hands on the weapon and it discharged. The bullet struck the man in the buttocks.

Erie Police say no charges are being filed.