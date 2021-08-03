Child Development Center expands organization to the City of Erie

The Child Development Center is expanding its organization to the City of Erie.

The Children’s Center operates 14 childcare and early childhood learning centers across Northwest Pennsylvania.

According to the Manager of Code Enforcement, Andy Zimmerman, the center is building a facility on East 10th Street. It will be across from the UPMC Ballpark.

Zimmerman said that the area used to be an empty parking lot before the center claimed the property.

