Child Development Centers earns award through grant program

Child Development Centers, Inc. (CDC) has obtained a grant through Erie Insurance’s new Investing in

Our Future grant program to fund the implementation of the Emergent Language Arts Initiative at its Asbury, Cascade, Century, and Gilson centers in Erie.

The Investing in Our Future grant program offers nonprofits an opportunity to help impact the Erie community’s goal of eliminating poverty through education.

“We are pleased to be able to enhance our support for the nonprofit organizations that are doing

important work in our community and help make progress on our shared goal of reducing poverty through education,” said Ann Scott, Erie Insurance’s community outreach manager.

CDC’s Emergent Language Arts Initiative, which has already been implemented in their Crawford and

Venango County centers, fosters advanced language arts skills that have shown an increasing number of 5-year-old children reading and writing at an advanced level.

The nonprofit qualified for this award by providing care and education for about 1,900 children across 14 centers in Erie, Crawford and Venango Counties to try to eliminate financial barriers between children and impactful educational programs.

The Center estimates approximately 680 preschoolers will be impacted by the award as they plan to purchase a volume of books, reading and writing lesson materials and writing tools to complement their Pre-K Creative Curriculum lessons.

“This grant means a lot to us at CDC,” Chief Executive Officer Rina Irwin said. “We’ve already observed the effectiveness of our new Emergent Language Arts Initiative in our centers across Crawford and

Venango Counties, and we look forward to maximizing our impactful curriculum for our young learners within the Erie community. The new learning materials will be key components of our initiative to promote each child’s readiness for elementary school and confidence in the classroom.”

