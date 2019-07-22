Child Development Centers Inc awarded 110 state-funded preschool slots

Child Development Centers, Inc. (CDC) has been awarded 110 state-funded preschool slots and will disperse them across its three-county service area, including Venango, Crawford and Erie counties.

Eighty of the slots, valued at 688,500 dollars, are from Pennsylvania’s Head Start Supplemental Assistance Program (HSSAP) and will account for four classrooms of 20 children at Century Child Development Center along East 27 Street in Erie.

The HSSAP program awards grants to existing Head Start grantees to increase the number of children being served. CDC was awarded a five-year, 40 million dollar Federal Head Start grant in June to serve up to 680 children for Erie County.

Across its five locations in Erie County, CDC will now be able to serve up to 760 children. The exact distribution of all of the slots is still being determined, but CDC will be opening a third classroom at Elk Valley Head Start in Lake City.

In addition to the 80 HSSAP slots, CDC acquired 30 Pre-K Counts Slots for Venango and Crawford Counties totaling 262,500 dollars.

One classroom will be placed at Willow Child Development Center on Route 86 in Meadville, while the remaining ten spots will be placed either at Cranberry Child Development Center or Franklin School-Age Child Development Center.

“We are thrilled to be able to serve even more children with this funding. It validates that we are a reliable, high-quality early childhood education organization that wants what is best for the children in our communities,” CDC Executive Director Rina Irwin said.