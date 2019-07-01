Child Development Centers to open five Head Start locations in the fall

Child Development Centers, Inc. will be operating five different Head Start classrooms when the programs begin this fall, according to a news release from the Child Development Centers

The non-profit child care and early childhood education organization was awarded the five-year and $40 million Head Start grant for Erie County earlier in June and they have spent the last few weeks finalizing its list of locations. The locations will serve a total of 680 children.

Here are the locations for the new Head Start centers

Millcreek Learning Center – 3814 Asbury Road. Up to 20 children.

– 3814 Asbury Road. Up to 20 children. St. John’s – 504 East 27th Street. Up to 13 children.

– 504 East 27th Street. Up to 13 children. Elk Valley Elementary Schoo l- 2556 Maple Avenue. Serving up to 40 children in two classrooms.

l- 2556 Maple Avenue. Serving up to 40 children in two classrooms. Shiloh Child Care Center – 909 East 5th St. Serving up to 40 children in two classrooms

– 909 East 5th St. Serving up to 40 children in two classrooms John E. Horan Garden Apartments– 730 Tacoma Road. Serving up to 20 children.

The exact distribution of slots in each site is subject to change. The next steps for the CDC is to formulate a transportation plan, filling all remaining employment openings and enrolling the children in the programs.

According to the news release, the CDC is still planning to launch its Head Start program in Erie County on September 9th