Child exploitation cases on a rise in Erie according to FBI

According to the FBI, child exploitation cases are on a rise in Erie.

Since January of 2017, the FBI has opened 30 cases involving violent crimes against children in the Erie area. Over the course of those two years, several suspects have been arrested and some are awaiting trail in federal court. It has been a 50% increase in these types of crimes since last year. As summer vacation approaches, the FBI is advising parents to keep a close eye on what their kids are doing online and on their phones.

