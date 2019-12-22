Child killed in single-vehicle accident in Ashtabula County

A single vehicle crash Saturday evening claimed the life of a young child.

According to reports, a Chevy Silverado struck a ditch and overturned, ejecting one of its occupants.

A total of 8 passengers were in the vehicle, including four juveniles. One of the juveniles, whose name is not being released, was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries sustained.

Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol report that alcohol or drugs appeared to be a factor in the crash and that none of the occupants were wearing a seat belt.