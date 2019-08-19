Child Victims Act lawsuits can now be filed in New York State

Just North of Erie, victims of child sexual abuse have a one year window to file suit against their attackers.

In New York State, the New York Child Victims Act, which is a new law that went into effect last Thursday, means a chance for victims to exact some sort of justice thanks to the suspension of the statute of limitations.

The courtrooms in that state are now available for any and all who feel they have a case.

And although in Pennsylvania the State Attorney General’s Grand Jury report showed hundreds of possible cases that could be brought if Pennsylvania had a similar law, the State Senate has yet to act after the house passed legislation last winter.

And while victims in New York may get their day in court, Pennsylvanians abused as children, whose cases have passed the statute of limitations, still have no ability to do so.