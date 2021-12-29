Children coming from border get attention in governor’s race

FILE – This Oct. 26, 2018, file photo shows Lou Barletta in the studio of KDKA-TV in Pittsburgh. Barletta, an illegal-immigration hawk and former congressman running for governor of Pennsylvania, said Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, that he would take a harder line against the federal government’s yearslong practice of bringing unaccompanied minors found by the Border Patrol to various facilities in Pennsylvania and other states. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Lou Barletta, a Republican candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, says he’ll take a harder line against the federal government’s yearlong practice of bringing unaccompanied minors found by the Border Patrol to various facilities in states.

Republican governors in some states have protested the practice.

Barletta said Wednesday he’d stop it if the state doesn’t know the medical and criminal backgrounds of the minors. Barletta says he supports a newly unveiled platform by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

One aspect of that platform is an emergency rule that prohibits licensing agencies that provide services to unaccompanied migrant children unless it is done with the consent of the state.