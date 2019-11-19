Children from PNC’s Grow Up Great program receiving brand new coats

Children from 5 area schools in PNC’s Grow Up Great program are receiving brand new coats for the winter season.

The 11th Annual Coat Distribution at the Bayfront Convention Center looks to distribute 375 coats to kids in Erie.

The donations come from the PNC Foundation, which purchases coats from Operation Warm, an organization based in Philadelphia.

The Grow Up Great program prepares children for success in school.

“At PNC, supporting the community is where we live and we work. It’s integral to who we are as an organization, so having the right opportunity to give to young people who represent the future of our community is not only a good thing to do, but the right thing to do,” said Jim Stevenson, Regional Manager, PNC Bank.

“It’s absolutely huge. Not only do children grow incredibly fast at this age group, those zippers break all the time, but it’s one less thing parents have to worry about,” said Jill Varner, St. Benedict Center.

More than 1,180 coats will be distributed to children in Northwestern Pennsylvania.