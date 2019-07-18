Children from Zibo, China spent two weeks in Erie as part of educational camp

Children from Zibo, China will soon be heading home after spending two weeks in Erie.

The children took part in an educational camp. Throughout their visit, the kids made stops at various places throughout the city. One organizer said she looks forward to meeting a new group of kids each year.

“It’s exciting. I love seeing them every year. They’re just so different and getting them to enjoy our culture, and also having us enjoy theirs, and seeing the difference,” said Jennifer Pier, President of Pennsylvania International Academy.

Before their departure, the mayor paid the kids a visit to show them some artifacts he received during his trip to Zibo this year.