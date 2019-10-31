Children had the opportunity to trick or treat through Erie City Hall today

Some kids got a jump start to their trick or treating today.

Kids filled the halls of Erie City Hall, going through different floors for some trick or treating fun.

City Hall workers handed out candy on the different floors, which were all decorated in different ways.

Some floors were spookier than others, but either way there was smiles all around from the kids to the employees.

“It’s so much fun. They’re obviously enjoying it a ton. Just to see how everyone got involved, all the staff was super great, super friendly, and hospitable,” said Ron Dombkowski, Erie Firefighter.

Trick or treating in the City of Erie is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. tonight.