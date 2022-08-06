The Erie Zoo held its annual McDonald’s Day treasure hunt on Saturday as children ages 12 and under searched around the park for hidden treasure.

Those children received a map upon entering the zoo that they could follow.

The map lead the kids to different ports around the zoo with a variety of different prizes.

Guests were also invited to a meet and greet with the famous mascots of McDonald’s including a special visit from Ronald McDonald himself.

“McDonald’s Day adds a little something extra for you to do on your daily visit to the zoo. There’s a lot of fun, free little giveaways. You also get to meet some of your favorite characters. Some of the parents are really going to enjoy the people behind me like Grimace, Birdie, and the Hamburgular. They’re going to remember them from growing up and the kids are going to love seeing Ronald McDonald,” said Emily Smicker, Marketing and Event Coordinator for Erie Zoo.

At the end of the treasure hunt where X marks the spot, kids were able to pick out a special McDonald’s Day toy.