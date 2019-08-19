Children take part in summer play series

Children took their acting skills to the test this weekend.

Over 35 actors took part in the Erie Playhouse’s Summer Play Series at Schuster Theatre. This gives children the opportunity to learn different aspects of theater and share their new talents learned with their friends and family.

The three series of plays included “How The Elephant Got His Trunk,” “Good Good Trouble on Bad Bad Island,” and “How to Survive the Zombie Apocalypse.”

“I think the thing that kids look forward to most is they love to see each others’ shows,” said Kate Neubert-Lechner, the Executive Director of the Erie Playhouse. “I think they really love to just get up on stage and be able to shine. A lot of these kids that’s where they are most in their elements.”

Auditions for “The Wiz, Junior” will take place on August 26th and 27th at the Playhouse rehearsal hall.