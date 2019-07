Children that live in housing authority of Erie Residences were recognized and rewarded at the Erie Art Museum.

The Ellen Curry Foundation awarded scholarships to help kids attend private parochial schools. Entertainment was provided by a live theatre production from members of the John E. Horan Garden Apartment’s YMCA theatre program.

“It’s important to show the positives in our neighborhoods,” said Executive Director Michael Farley.

6 college scholarships were also given.