Children’s Advocacy Centers receive more than $400k to combat child abuse

The Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency has granted a large sum of money to help in the fight against child abuse.

The CAC of Erie County will receive $47,000 from this grant, and the CAC of PA will receive $400,000.

“Having worked as a witness coordinator in trials concerning victims of abuse in the past, this topic is near and dear to my heart,” said State Rep. Ryan Bizzarro, D-Erie. “We must assist children who have suffered at the hands of abusers in any way we can. I’m proud to announce this funding support for them in Erie.”

The CAC of Erie County funding will support the cost of providing services and operating the CAC in Erie County. Since opening its doors in June 2001, CAC has been dedicated to preventing child abuse and to developing an effective community response when any child is harmed.

“Our Children’s Advocacy Center here in Erie plays multiple critical roles, from being a voice for young abuse victims and assisting in investigations to providing a safe, supportive environment and resources to help kids heal,” said State Rep. Pat Harkins, D-Erie. “The new funding to the center will ensure that it has the resources to continue those crucial services.”

Funding for PennCAC will go to their development and sustainability efforts in Erie County, specifically. Established in 2007, PennCAC is a statewide nonprofit membership association of over 40 individual Children’s Advocacy Centers throughout Pennsylvania.

“In addition to the specific funding earmarked for our Erie center, the grant to the state center is great news because it will fund a team of experts in the field who can provide additional support,” said State Rep. Bob Merski, D-Erie. “With changes in the law, an increase in child abuse referrals and the development of new, evidence-based techniques, our dedicated and talented professionals at the county level can benefit from that extra training and collaboration.”

The funds come from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency to enhance services, such as medical examinations, counseling services and developing satellites in underserved areas.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.