Children’s Charity Cup at Erie Bank Sports Park

A fundraiser for Shriner’s Hospital is giving new meaning to Badger Bob Johnston’s saying “It’s a great day for hockey”

The Children’s Charity Cup is actually a day full of hockey…24 hours in a row. The event being held at the Erie Bank Sports Park has hockey enthusiasts from around the region making the trek there. There will be food, beer and fundraising during the event. Teams involved will play hour long scrimmages, culminating with the Pros vs. Joe event featuring professional hockey players.

“We care for over 10,000 kids a year from a pretty large area,” said Micheal Widrig, marketing communication specialist. “We do so regardless of the family’s ability to pay so an event like this directly supports our mission and helps us to help more kids.”

The Pros vs. Joes event will happen tomorrow at 5:30pm, no admission is required for the entire event and spectators are encouraged.