Children’s Miracle Network fundraiser dunks staff of St. Vincent’s

A hospital and a grocery store teamed up in hopes of making a slam dunk in donations.

Sam’s Club set up a dunk tank in the parking lot on Thursday night to help raise money for the Children’s Miracle Network at AHN St. Vincent.

People had the opportunity to dunk AHN St. Vincent staff members for a small donation.

Organizers said it felt good to part of a cause that helps provide life-saving medical equipment to children.

“It’s such a rewarding job to be able to give back,” said Ashley Ross of the Children’s Miracle Network at AHN St. Vincent. “Doing something fun like this to engage the associates here at Sam’s Club while they’re raising money. It just feels good to them while they’re giving back to the babies.”

Sam’s Club raised more than $9,500 dollars in the last four weeks in addition to more than $1,000 during Thursday’s event.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list.